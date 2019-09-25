RFG Advisory LLC Invests $686,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Comcast comprises 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,194,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,290,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

