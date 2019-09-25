RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 4.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 421,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 5,595,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

