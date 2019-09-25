Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.83, approximately 1,204,249 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,651,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.