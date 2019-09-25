Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.