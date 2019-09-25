Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Plans Dividend of GBX 46

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,564 ($46.57). The company had a trading volume of 107,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,646.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,953.43. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 3,338 ($43.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

RSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,693.57 ($48.26).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.