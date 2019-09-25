Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 555,800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 555,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

