Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,499. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

