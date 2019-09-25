Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,119. The company has a market cap of $535.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

