Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of MacroGenics worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 206,408.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,100,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 1,100,155 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $5,101,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $5,074,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $4,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 11,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $638.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.35.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

