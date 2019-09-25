Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after buying an additional 1,719,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 34,862 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,226,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,147,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,767,000 after buying an additional 321,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,635,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 17,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

