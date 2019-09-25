Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 181,749 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,749 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Sierra Wireless worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 38.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,451,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 677,919 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 18.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 681,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 76,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,160. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a P/E ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.