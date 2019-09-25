Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,200 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Iradimed worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iradimed by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Shares of Iradimed stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,407. The company has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $44,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $567,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,014. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.