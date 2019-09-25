Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of HomeStreet worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,934. The company has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.68. HomeStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

