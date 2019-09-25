Remme (REM) Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $154,169.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.77 or 0.05266974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

