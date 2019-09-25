Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

RBNC stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $270.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

