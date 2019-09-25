Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.09

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.09 and traded as low as $54.50. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 3,012 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

In other news, insider John Rawcliffe Airey Crabtree OBE acquired 45,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,786.54 ($32,388.00).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.