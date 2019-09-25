Raymond James Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pi Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.