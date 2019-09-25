Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 20,450 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

About Raise Production (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

