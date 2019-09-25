Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $3,802.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000483 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 211.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,325,428 coins and its circulating supply is 168,325,428 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

