Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.65.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $261,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $338,230.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,944.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $1,773,751 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Qualys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $16,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

