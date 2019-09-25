QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from QINETIQ GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

