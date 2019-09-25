Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Pentair PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of PNR opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,216,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,661,000 after buying an additional 536,965 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after buying an additional 1,979,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after buying an additional 665,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,213,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.