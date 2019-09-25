Putnam Investments LLC Sells 957 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 30,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,272. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

