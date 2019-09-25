Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total transaction of $497,796.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $328.70. 7,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,343. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day moving average of $298.13. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $330.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

