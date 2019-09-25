Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in City Office REIT by 556.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in City Office REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in City Office REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in City Office REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 143,689 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 16,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42. City Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 87.04%.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.