Putnam Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.85. 13,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $200.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

