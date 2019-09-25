Putnam Investments LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,234. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,417.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $1,926,300. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

