Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.