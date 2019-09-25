Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,785 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.25. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.84 and a 52-week high of $129.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.