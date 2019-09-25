Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CBTX by 371,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 20.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 17.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 268,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 21.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBTX. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

CBTX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,872. CBTX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $761.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

