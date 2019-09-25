Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Daseke were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daseke by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Daseke Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Mark Sinclair purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070 over the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

