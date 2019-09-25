Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $72,000 Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in AK Steel by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AK Steel by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 6,039,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,187. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $718.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.08.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. AK Steel’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

