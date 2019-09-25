Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $59,000 Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,095 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 45,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

