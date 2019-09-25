Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $54,000 Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth $4,229,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,689. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

