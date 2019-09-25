Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 269,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,524.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

JAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NYSE:JAG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.