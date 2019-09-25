Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $218,000 in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 15.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 265.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 395,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Inphi by 8.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 316,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $124,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,580 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 10,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.69. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

