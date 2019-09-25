Prudential Financial Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $5,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cerus by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 50,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $697.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at $932,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.