Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 158.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMHC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 739,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 373,189 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,774,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,491. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

