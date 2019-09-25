Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,278 Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 192,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 129,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

PZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

PZN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,824. The stock has a market cap of $624.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

