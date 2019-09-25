Proven Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.13.

Proven Growth and Income VCT Company Profile (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

