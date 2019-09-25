Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,255,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,091.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,015. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,073.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,126.64.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

