Private Advisor Group LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after buying an additional 11,163,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 943.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,567,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after buying an additional 1,416,981 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,480,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,410,000 after buying an additional 1,251,900 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,315,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 293,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

