Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. 57,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

