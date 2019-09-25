Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 163.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,461. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,691 shares of company stock valued at $31,581,145. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

