Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,817,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,620. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

