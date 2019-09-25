Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Primoris Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
PRIM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at $42,315,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
