Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

PRIM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at $42,315,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

