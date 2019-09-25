Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,531 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.91% of Molina Healthcare worth $708,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 394.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $4,278,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.73. The company had a trading volume of 310,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

