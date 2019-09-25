Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Gardner Denver worth $818,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDI. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,374,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter worth $27,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter worth $14,879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,406,000 after buying an additional 519,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 117.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 498,866 shares in the last quarter.

GDI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 419,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

