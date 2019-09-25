Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Gardner Denver worth $818,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDI. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,374,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter worth $27,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter worth $14,879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,406,000 after buying an additional 519,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 117.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 498,866 shares in the last quarter.
GDI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 419,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.
Several research firms have recently commented on GDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.
About Gardner Denver
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
