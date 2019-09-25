Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.03% of Ulta Beauty worth $615,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,867,000 after purchasing an additional 117,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $235.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,194. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.56. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.29.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

