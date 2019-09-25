Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 640,425 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 640,425 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 16.83% of ICU Medical worth $876,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

ICU Medical stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.68. 13,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $286.45.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,317 shares of company stock worth $864,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

